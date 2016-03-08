Real Madrid call emergency meeting to discuss Solari's future
07 March at 22:00La Liga giants Real Madrid have called an emergency meeting to discuss the future of the club's manager Santiago Solari.
The Los Blancos sustained a 4-1 loss at the hands of Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, weeks after beating them 2-1. The hammering at the Santiago Bernabeu saw the European Champions get knocked out of the competition.
Marca state that Real president Florentino Perez and the club's general director Jose Angel Sanchez have met earlier today to ascertain whether Solari will stay as the club's manager.
The outlet states that he could be sacked in the next few hours and will not be on the bench against Real Valladolid, but Mundo Deportivo state that Solari will manage the club's next game against Valladolid.
The Ajax defeat has alarmed many at the club's hierarchy and they feel it is time to install stability at the club. Many coaches have been offered to Real, Marca say, but they are yet to appoint anyone.
