Real Madrid chief targets Marotta
03 October at 10:15It has been a couple of days since Giuseppe Marotta announced his departure from Italian champions Juventus. The CEO will leave the Bianconeri this month and there are many teams rumoured to be very interested in his services.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Beppe Marotta is very much wanted by Florentino Perez. The Real Madrid president considers him a concrete name for the management and long-term evaluations are already underway for the former Sampdoria director.
The 61-year-old will leave Juventus on October 25 after spending 8 years at the club. During his tenure, the club experienced a great revival and return to the pinnacle of Italian football.
Under Marotta's rule, Juventus won 7 consecutive Serie A titles, 4 Coppa Italia trophies, 3 Italian Supercups and reached the Champions League final twice.
Previous reports have also linked Marotta to the likes of Napoli, Inter or Manchester United in England, but it seems Florentino Perez is serious about bringing the director to his club.
