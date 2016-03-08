Real Madrid closing in on Alisson as De Dea agrees new Man Utd deal
16 June at 13:55Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has agreed terms on a new contract with the Red Devils, with Real Madrid edging close to sealing a move for Roma's Alisson.
De Gea has become one of the world's best goalkeepers over the last few seasons, thanks to his incredible performances for the Red Devils. This season, the Spaniard appeared in every single Premier League game for United, grabbing United's Player of the Year award.
Reports from Manchester Evening News suggest that De Gea has agreed terms on a new deal with United, now that Real Madrid have agreed terms with Roma goalkeeper Alisson.
De Gea has agreed a new five-year deal with United and will sign a deal with the club soon. He did make a bad error for Spain yesterday against Portugal, but he will commit to United soon.
And with Alisson having agreed a move to Real, the Los Blancos will not need to sign the Spaniard anymore.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments