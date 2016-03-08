Real Madrid closing in on United’s Pogba: report

Spanish giants Real Madrid are closing in on the signature of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, as per Spanish media outlet AS.



The French World Cup winning midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window and he openly expressed his desire for a ‘new challenge’ as well.



For the longest time, it looked as if the deal was off since the Red Devils wanted £150 million for the 26-year-old, a valuation which seemed a little too much for his two possible destinations -- Juventus and Real.



However, in the development, AS has reported that the deal is back on and that the Los Blancos are believed to be in a stronger position to get their man.



It is believed that United are also pushing for a deal for Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić, who is being termed as the ideal replacement for the former Juve midfielder.

