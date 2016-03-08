Real Madrid coach Lopetegui: “Milan played very well”
12 August at 10:30Real Madrid defeated AC Milan 3-1 last night in the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy, with goals from Benzema, Bale and Mayoral giving the Spanish giants a victory.
Milan played well, with new forward Gonzalo Higuain scoring his first goal in red and black. After the game, Real Madrid’s head coach Julen Lopetegui commented on the match and his team, as well as giving praise to Milan.
“I do not know if this will be the same eleven that I will line up against Atletico Madrid. Bale? I will not talk about the previous seasons, I found a happy and involved player, he will change his position on the pitch, he's training very well. Benzema? He's happy with himself and how he trained, he's in excellent condition.
Milan played very well, they had several chances. The fans will be happy with our young people. Keylor and Courtois? We have made the decision to have them both, for us it is not a problem but two wonderful solutions.”
