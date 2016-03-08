Real Madrid star Isco is one of the most exciting players in Europe and his struggles with Santiago Solari could lead him out of the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. Juventus and Manchester City are known to be in pole position to secure the player's services next season but according to As, Inter have also joined the race to sign the talented Spain International. Psg are also being linked with welcoming the services of the former Malaga man who has a € 700 million release clause included in his contract.