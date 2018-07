Comunicado Oficial: Cristiano Ronaldo.





Real Madrid have confirmed the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A giants Juventus.Ronaldo was in talks with Juventus over the last few days and he met Juventus president Andrea Agnelli hours ago In an official announcement, Real Madrid confirmed: "Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC.