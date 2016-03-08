Real Madrid confirm Ronaldo to Juventus transfer
10 July at 17:40Real Madrid have confirmed the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A giants Juventus.
Ronaldo was in talks with Juventus over the last few days and he met Juventus president Andrea Agnelli hours ago.
In an official announcement, Real Madrid confirmed: "Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC.
