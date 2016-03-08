Real Madrid consider shock move for former Everton boss
19 October at 21:50Former Everton and current Belgian national team manager Roberto Martinez is reportedly in line to replace Julen Lopetegui and is being considered as the next Real Madrid manager.
The Los Blancos are currently 4th in the La Liga this season and have struggled a lot this season, months after the resignation of Zinedine Zidane as the club's manager. Julen Lopetegui's men have failed to win a single game in their last four outings in all competitions.
GolTV report that the Real Madrid board are considering the appointment of former Everton and current Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez as the club's manager, once Lopetegui gets the axe from the post.
The outlet states that the Los Blancos have put Martinez's name down in the list for possible replacements for the former Spanish national team boss and there is a chance that Martinez becomes the next Real boss.
The 45-year-old Martinez joined Belgium as their manager in 2016 and guided them to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup recently. He helped Everton finish fifth in the Premier League in the 2013-14 season, ahead of both Manchester United and Tottenham, after managing Wigan and Swansea.
