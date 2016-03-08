Real Madrid considered Conte last year; Ramos in opposition
03 October at 13:00According to what has been reported by Fichajes.net, Real Madrid looked into the possibility of signing Antonio Conte as head coach last year, before the Italian returned to management with Inter Milan.
Real Madrid were in crisis after last summer, with a string of failed managerial choices leading the club to truly consider a reshuffle. Eventually, the club chose to reappoint Zinedine Zidane but now the Frenchman is coming under fire once again too.
Madrid eyed up Conte as coach but the reports suggest that they opted not to go with the Italian due to the request of club captain Sergio Ramos, with Solari and Zidane preferred by the Spaniard to Conte.
