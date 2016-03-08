Real Madrid considering offering Arsenal James Rodriguez for their unhappy striker
29 November at 15:15Real Madrid are considering offer Arsenal James Rodriguez in exchange for unsettled striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report from Spanish media outlet El Desmarque via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Aubameyang is likely to leave the club next summer if they don’t qualify for the Champions League. Whilst Barcelona are interested in the player, Los Blancos are hoping that they can sweeten the deal by offering Rodriguez in exchange. Coach Zinedine Zidane has never been the biggest believer in the player, who shone with Bayern Munich whilst on loan with the German club.
So far this season Rodriguez has made nine appearances for the Spanish side, with five starts. In that time, he’s only scored one goal and provided one assist, looking fairly unconvincing all season.
On the other hand, despite the Gunners’ poor form, Aubameyang has still looked like one of the best players on the pitch in their games. He has scored ten goals in 16 appearances for the North London club this season.
Apollo Heyes
