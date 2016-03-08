Real Madrid could wait to take advantage of expiring contract on Premier League star

02 May at 16:00
Real Madrid are definitely interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen; with reports suggesting that the club have come to a verbal agreement with the Dane over a move in the summer. However, Tottenham are currently standing in the way of Madrid completing their deal; with the North London club asking for, as per the Sun, around €120m for the Dane.

Real Madrid are attempting to bypass this steep price-tag however by waiting another year; as Eriksen's contract with Spurs expires in the summer of 2020 and he will therefore then be available for the La Liga giants to sign on a free transfer.

