Real Madrid could wait to take advantage of expiring contract on Premier League star
02 May at 16:00Real Madrid are definitely interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen; with reports suggesting that the club have come to a verbal agreement with the Dane over a move in the summer. However, Tottenham are currently standing in the way of Madrid completing their deal; with the North London club asking for, as per the Sun, around €120m for the Dane.
Real Madrid are attempting to bypass this steep price-tag however by waiting another year; as Eriksen's contract with Spurs expires in the summer of 2020 and he will therefore then be available for the La Liga giants to sign on a free transfer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments