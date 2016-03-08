Real Madrid, here is how Twitter reacted to Courtois' mistake

SHOW GALLERY

Real Madrid signed Thibaut Courtois this past summer from Chelsea as the Belgian international is now the los blancos starter. Today Real Madrid were playing against Alaves as Courtois made a costly mistake to hand Alaves the 1-0 win. Courtois miscalculated his exit on a corner kick as Alaves then scored because of this. This is a difficult one for Real Madrid to swallow as they have been struggling of late. See how Twitter reacted to Courtois' mistake bellow by clicking on our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.