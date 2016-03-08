Real Madrid, Courtois reveals why he left Chelsea
09 September at 10:15Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid's new goalkeeper, spoke to Sky Sport about the transfer which saw he leave Chelsea this summer.
"The decision to leave was made already in March. When I think of Chelsea, I'm very happy. However, I decided to return to Spain in order to be closer to my children. This is very important to me," Courtois concluded.
Chelsea replaced the Belgian with Kepa Arrizabalaga, paying the hefty €80m release clause to Athletic Bilbao.
A good win and clean sheet yesterday! Now preparing for our first #nationsleague game on Tuesday! #1 #goldenglove @belgianreddevils pic.twitter.com/5sQk8ZGPJz— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) 8 september 2018
