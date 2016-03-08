Real Madrid defender chased by Bayern amid Napoli interest

01 June at 17:30
Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez, who spent the last season on loan with Real Sociedad, has been a long-time target of Napoli. The Neapolitan side have expressed an interest in the Frenchman but it appears as though they will lose out to another top club.

According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper AS, Bayern Munich are interested in paying €30m for the French defender. Interestingly, Bayern have already secured the signing of Hernandez's brother Lucas from Atletico Madrid, for a club record fee of €80m.

