"Given the information published in the last hours referring to an alleged agreement between Real Madrid CF and PSG by player Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid says they are flatly false.

"Real Madrid has not made any offers to PSG or the player and regrets the dissemination of this type of information that is not contrasted with the parties."

Don Balon had written earlier today that the Merengues saw Mbappé, not Neymar, as the future, as the man to pick up Ronaldo’s mantle.

Reports have since flourished that the

Mbappé is coming off two strong seasons, scoring 47 goals in all competitions for Monaco and PSG, who signed him for a massive €135m.

Scorer of an impressive brace against Argentina in a 4-3 Round of 16 Win, the Frenchman is now a star at the World Cup, and could be headed for greener pastures than PSG if he keeps doing this well...