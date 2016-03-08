Real Madrid desperate to land PSG’s Mbappé, and are prepared to pay well over €150m

Real Madrid are dreaming of Kylian Mbappé. As Spanish newspaper AS writes, Paris Saint-Germain need €150m to make ends meet next season and Los Merengues are willing to invest this amount, and maybe even more if necessary, for the French talent.

But it is not just an economic question. According to the article, in fact, the World Champion sees Real Madrid as the perfect springboard for his quest for the Ballon d'Or, and for the Champions League. His relations with current manager Tuchel and the PSG hierarchy are no longer as rosy as they once were, after he was given a fine by the club for reporting late to a meeting with the German coach. The Parisians declared it impossible, but Real Madrid believe they can land their number one target.