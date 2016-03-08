Real Madrid drop Eden Hazard chase
29 July at 11:35La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly dropped the chase for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard.
Daily Mail state that while Real Madrid did make an offer of 200 million euros for the Belgian, Chelsea have rejected the offer and the Los Blancos have now abandoned their chase of the Belgian star.
It was earlier reported by AS that Real Madrid are looking to make Isco the cornerstone of their side, following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.
