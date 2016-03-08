Real Madrid, €40 million offer ready for Espanyol midfielder
25 October at 23:15Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to offer €40 million for Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Don Balon via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Los Blancos are keenly following the 22-year-old Spanish midfielder, whose performances so far this season with Espanyol have made him a more notable player in La Liga.
Contracted to the Spanish side until 2022, Roca was linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer (via the Daily Mail), but despite an apparent agreement between the two parties, a move never materialised.
So far this season Roca has played 17 games for Espanyol for a total of 1311 minutes, where he provided two assists in the club’s Europa League qualifiers in August. He has also started every league game for the side, being indispensable in his role as a defensive midfielder. He is a product of Espanyol’s youth academy.
Apollo Heyes
