Real Madrid, Eden Hazard could leave next summer
01 October at 22:00Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard could leave the Spanish club next summer, according to Spanish sports magazine Don Balon via Calciomercato.com.
Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain, aware that they could lose both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe next summer, are interested in the 28-year-old Belgian international. However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would only consider offers above €100 million for the player, who they purchased earlier this summer from Chelsea in a deal worth up to €146 million.
Los Blancos are keen to acquire Brazilian star Neymar and attempted to sign the 27-year-old former Barcelona forward earlier this summer, to no avail. Now though, a trade deal between the Parisian side and the Spanish giants could appear next summer.
Hazard has had a poor start to his Real Madrid career, with some pundits claiming the former Chelsea star looks unfit. He has failed to score in a competitive game for the Spanish club so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
