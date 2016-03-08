Real Madrid eye cash plus player deal for Paul Pogba
02 June at 14:55Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly looking to offer a player plus cash deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to the Los Blancos and with a move back to Juventus. He has not been at this supreme best ever since he arrived at Old Trafford for a then world record fee in the summer of 2016.
The Times from England states Real Madrid would be unwilling to meet United's valuation of 150 million euros, but they could match that price by offering cash plus players in a possible deal.
One of the three players in question could be Keylor Navas, who was close to joining United in the summer of 2015 in a swap deal for David de Gea but the move fell through.
The other two players are James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, who have fallen out of favor at the club. The Colombian is set to return to Real and Bale is set to leave the club in the summer.
