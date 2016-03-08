Real Madrid eye move for Juventus duo Sandro and Dybala
30 January at 16:35According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, Real Madrid are interested in a move for Juventus duo Alex Sandro and Paulo Dybala. Dybala and Sandro were linked with moves away from Juventus in the summer, with Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester United on the trail of the Argentine forward and Sandro wanted by both PSG and Manchester United.
Now both the Brazilian and the Argentine are wanted by Real Madrid, who are in dire need of additions after their somewhat shaky first half of the season. Juventus, however, will be in no rush to sell and can fetch a big price for both players, if Madrid were to bid for them.
