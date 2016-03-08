Real Madrid fans call for Ancelotti return

Carlo Ancelotti has remained in the heart of the Real Madrid fans. Not difficult to imagine, given that the current coach of Napoli was the one who after a long wait, brought the Champions to the Bernabeu, and not just any Champions League trophy: their tenth.

Therefore, given Real Madrid's current struggles, it is no surprise that some are calling for Lopetegui to get axed, while also urging other top managers to join the club. In fact, Ancelotti is one of these managers, as the Real fans have responded to his social media posts: "Back to Madrid", "We wait for you at Valdebebas airport", "you don't know how much we miss you, genius".