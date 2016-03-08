Real Madrid fans call for Ancelotti return

Real Madrid fans have not forgotten Carlo Ancelotti. The Bernabeu side, led by Lopetegui, are going through a tough spell and thus some fans have asked for the manager's exit. In fact, some have even called for an Ancelotti return
 
Carlo Ancelotti has remained in the heart of the Real Madrid fans. Not difficult to imagine, given that the current coach of Napoli was the one who after a long wait, brought the Champions to the Bernabeu, and not just any Champions League trophy: their tenth. 
 
Therefore, given Real Madrid's current struggles, it is no surprise that some are calling for Lopetegui to get axed, while also urging other top managers to join the club. In fact, Ancelotti is one of these managers, as the Real fans have responded to his social media posts: "Back to Madrid", "We wait for you at Valdebebas airport", "you don't know how much we miss you, genius". 
 
 

