Real Madrid fans chant: "Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo..."
30 September at 22:10Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus this past summer as this was the big transfer of the season. The Portuguese star started off his Juve career a little slowly but he has been dominant of late for the bianconeri. Since selling Ronaldo to Juventus, Real Madrid have had a difficult time scoring goals as they are coming off a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid.
As the SportBible reported, it seems like some los blancos fans have already lost their patience. It seems like during the Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid derby game, some Real fans were spotted chanting: "Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo...".
Real Madrid still have a lot of fire power upfront as they can count on players such as Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco, Asensio, etc... but Cristiano Ronaldo's absence is evident. Let's see how they can adjust in weeks to come as the pressure will grow.
