Real Madrid fans have already forgotten Ronaldo, here is their reaction

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus as this was the "big transfer" of the summer clearly. After winning 3 straight UCL titles with Real Madrid, the Portuguese legend decided to leave los Blancos as the exit was a mutual one. Ronaldo was presented to the Italian press yesterday as he is now fully a bianconeri player. How did Real Madrid fans react to this big departure? At first some were shocked but it now seems like most fans got over it and have already moved on. Here is what some fans said on the matter:



"The players come and go but Real Madrid always stays. Los Blancos are the best club in the history of football which goes back way before CR7...". Here is what another fan said on the Ronaldo front : "I would've sold him two years ago. We would've made much more money but I am happy that he allowed us to win two extra UCL titles". Finally, one other fan said: "To sell him for over 100 million euros at his age, I think this is a great piece of business by Florentino Perez".



Real Madrid fans seem to already have moved on...