Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has made it clear that Luka Modric won’t leave Real Madrid unless his € 750 million release clause is matched. Inter are already in talks with the player’s agent and according to multiple reports in Italy and Spain Modric is willing to join Inter before the end of the summer transfer window.As we explained over the last couple of days, Modric will meet Florentino Perez next week to explain him that he has no more motivations at the Bernabeu and that he wants to leave Madrid this summer.Inter are being in touch with the player’s entourage and with the intermediary of the operation, mr. Beppe Riso, who is also the agent of players like Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola.The Portuguese star, in fact, had a ‘commercial connection’ with the president of the Merengues while Florentino’s links with Modric are stronger and, most importantly, involve the personal and private sphere.Of course, it would be impossible for Inter to sign Modric paying € 750 million but the Nerazzurri hope the Croat will persuade Florentino to leave the Bernabeu for a lower fee. Next Wednesday could be a decisive day for the deal.