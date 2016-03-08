Real Madrid: Florentino furious with three players, Allegri emerges as possible Solari replacement

Real Madrid have been struggling this season without Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane as Florentino Perez is already thinking about Santiago Solari's replacement. Los Blancos are coming off back-to-back losses to rivals FC Barcelona (in La Liga and the Copa Del Rey) as Solari's position at the club is in doubt.



THREE REPLACEMENT CANDIDATES:



Spanish news outlet AS have reported that Florentino Perez has his eyes on three candidates to replace current Madrid boss Santiago Solari. He has his eyes on Joachim Low (Germany), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham) and Max Allegri (Juve). It remains to be seen in what direction Real Madrid decide to go but what seems sure is that there will be changes in Madrid come summer time.



PEREZ FURIOUS WITH THREE OF HIS PLAYERS :



Florentino Perez did not like his team's defeat to Barcelona as he was reportedly furious with three of his players. According to Don Balon (via Calciomercato.com), Perez wasn't pleased with Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos. All three players could eventually leave Madrid as changes are coming...