Real Madrid, Florentino offers Ronaldo an ambassador role
01 October at 20:15Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants club hero Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club, but not as a player, according to Spanish sports magazine Don Balon via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Perez has offered Ronaldo a role as an ambassador of Real Madrid after he decides to retire. The Portuguese forward moved away from the Spanish capital after nine seasons to join Juventus in a deal worth around €112 million. His contract expires with the Bianconeri in 2022.
The 34-year-old played 438 games for Los Blancos across his nine seasons, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists in that time. Ronaldo was an instrumental player at the Spanish club, helping them to win four Champions League trophies, two league titles and three FIFA Club World Cups.
After his performances last season with the Bianconeri, he was awarded the Serie A Most Valuable Player award and had the option of wearing a small badge on his Juventus shirt, which he turned down out of respect for his teammates.
Apollo Heyes
