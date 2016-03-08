Real Madrid, following Odegaard at Real Sociedad after strong start on loan
27 September at 22:15Real Madrid are keenly following their 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, according to Calciomercato.com, with the player impressing during his loan spell at Real Sociedad.
Odegaard has already scored two goals and provided one assist in his first six games for Real Sociedad, playing the full 90 minutes of all of the club’s games so far this season, quietly becoming one of the strongest midfielders in the league.
Real Madrid will have to decide whether to hold onto the promising 20-year-old for the future or sell him to the highest bidder next summer. Odegaard’s contract expires with Los Blancos in 2023, but a successful loan spell may push the Spanish giants into selling him for a high price rather than risk his decline.
Odegaard famously moved to Madrid in 2015 following a €3m move from Danish side Strømsgodset, although he didn’t make his first team debut until November 2016, 679 days after joining the club as a 15-year-old.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments