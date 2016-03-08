Liverpool are unwilling to spend as much as €91 million on Alisson,

Chelsea, on the other hand, are reported to be ready to make a splash if they end up selling Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid.

Liverpool are, as we reported recently, more interested in going for Thomas Strakosha of Lazio, who has played very well in recent years.

The Anfield side has long been linked to the Brazilian - who was, at one stage, ready to move to Merseyside - but the price keeps going up, amidst interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid are themselves willing to replace Keylor Navas, and are seen to be on top.

Things look to have gone south rather quickly over the last week for Anfield. Back then, they had spoken to Alisson’s people at Anfield after he played in the 2-0 win over Croatia.

The Brazilian has since been revealed to have a huge €100m price, though it has decreased slightly.