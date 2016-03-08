Real Madrid give Man United and Tottenham target ultimatum
11 November at 17:30According to today's edition of Marca, the words pronounced in his press conference yesterday by Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari are a clear warning for Gareth Bale.
"He must take the stage in every game," the new coach said. Under contract until June 2022, the Welsh is called to redeem himself after the recent negative moment, so as not to risk an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu in June. At date, Manchester United and Tottenham are the most likely destinations and are following the situation with special interest.
Bale has been a regular for the Los Blancos this season after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the club. The Welshman has appeared in 14 matches for Real in all competitions, scoring 5 goals and assisting the same amount.
The player is also the leader and captain of the Welsh national team, collecting 72 appearances for his country since making is debut in 2006. During this time, the 29-year-old has scored 30 goals and guided his country to a historical semi-final at the 2016 European Championship.
