Real Madrid goal crisis, Ramos makes Ronaldo claim
07 October at 12:20Real Madrid are going through a huge crisis that sees the Merengues be without a goal in the last four games. Just to make things worse the La Liga giants have lost the last two games in the Champions League and La Liga.
Speaking to journalists in the mixed zone after yesterday’s home defeat against Alaves, Ramos replied to journalists who asked whether the recent poor results of the La Liga giants can be linked with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.
“Now everybody speaks about Ronaldo but even when he was here we had problems to score goals sometimes. We’ll end our goal drought”, the Spaniard said (via Ilbianconero).
Ronaldo left Real Madrid for € 112 million to join Juventus last summer while Zinedine Zidane resigned after winning three successive Champions League.
Real Madrid lost the European Supercup final last summer and are now with three points in two games in the Champions League group stage. The Merengues are on top of the La Liga table alongside Barcelona and Alaves with 14 points. The Blaugrana, however, have one match in hand and can take a three-point lead on their historic rivals if they win tonight in Valencia.
Go to comments