Real Madrid goalscoring ability drops drastically since CR7's departure: the contrast
03 November at 16:45Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 and has ever since left an evident hole at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Los Blancos struggling up until today without the Portuguese phenomenon. But statistically speaking, how much has the club from the Spanish capital regressed in terms of goalscoring ability?
Yesterday Real Madrid failed to score and win in a 0-0 draw against Betis, which was the team's fourth game in which they did not manage to find the back of the net after matches against PSG, Atletico and Mallorca. Since the beginning of the season, Zidane's side hasn't scored at all in 28.57% of the matches played, according to data collected by AS.
The pattern is similar to that from last season when the team did not manage to score in 13 out of 57 matches across all competitions, amounting to a percentage of 22.87%. On average that makes 23.94% of matches without a goal scored by Real Madrid during the last 71 matches.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid with Ronaldo did not manage to score in 46 out of 519 matches over nine seasons. This amounts to a percentage of 8.86%. An interesting fact is that during the 2016-17 season, Zidane's team managed to score in all of their 60 matches across all competitions.
