Real Madrid had scouts watching Roma starlet vs Porto
07 March at 16:45Roma were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League last night; last season's beaten semi-finalists crashing out to Portuguese side FC Porto, despite the fact the Giallorossi won in Rome and came into the second leg with the advantage. Roma eventually lost 3-1 after extra-time; the extra thirty minutes added after the game finished 2-1 in a mirror of the first leg, which Roma won.
Matters could be going from bad to worse for Roma; who now face the possibility of losing one of the brightest young talents the club has had in years. According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid has scouts present in Portugal last night; with an eye firmly on Roma youngster Nicolo Zaniolo. Zaniolo has lit Rome on fire since arriving in the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan leave the capital in favour of a move to Inter Milan.
Juventus are also hot on the tracks of the Italian youngster but the possibility of him staying with Roma cannot be ruled out either; the Giallorossi working on a new contract with increased terms of engagement. Real Madrid were also reportedly watching FC Porto defender Eder Militao last night, in addition to Zaniolo.
