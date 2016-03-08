Real Madrid handed transfer boost as Eriksen says he wants to leave Spurs

Real Madrid target Christian Eriksen has dealt Tottenham a hammer blow as he admits to Danish TV that he would like to ‘try something new.’ His contract with Spurs is due to run out next season and if he refuses to commit to a new contract with the club, as now seems likely, the club will have to decide whether to cash in on him now, or to allow him to leave for free next summer.



Tottenham have reportedly offered to double his €80,000 per week wages but he has so far rejected their offer of a new deal. Madrid are said to be very keen on landing the Danish playmaker, although manager Zinedine Zidane’s first choice is Pogba. The news could also be good for Juventus, as it opens up the chance of Real Madrid signing Eriksen which would leave Juve free to pursue Pogba unchallenged. Eriksen was speaking to Danish media ahead of the national team’s Euro 2020 qualification match against Georgia on Monday.



"I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new. I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, nor will it be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new. I hope there will be a clarification during the summer, that's the plan. In football you do not know when a clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants it best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football takes things time. It depends on Daniel Levy. And another club has to come in. Or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can't set a date yourself."