Real Madrid have prepared an offer for Napoli's Fabian Ruiz: the figures
25 February at 16:30Real Madrid have prepared an offer for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to reports from the Spanish press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how the 23-year-old Spanish midfielder, who is contracted to the Partenopei until 2023, is wanted by both Barcelona and their rivals, Real Madrid. Both clubs have been following him for some time, but Los Blancos have prepared an offer already as they hope to beat the Blaugrana to his signature.
Real Madrid have a €70 million offer prepared, the report continues, hoping that the high fee can secure his signature quickly, before Barcelona can enter the bidding war. The Catalan club will get a front see view of Ruiz tonight, as they face Napoli in the Champions League. Should Ruiz light up the game, it’s likely that Barcelona will quickly heat up their interest.
Ruiz has made 30 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Napoli. He has scored three goals and provided two assists in that time.
Apollo Heyes
