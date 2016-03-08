Real Madrid, Hazard: 'When I start scoring, I'll play well...'
01 October at 00:00Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard discussed his difficult start to the season with the Spanish club today, with the player admitting he needs a goal to get his season started.
"Honestly, I feel 100% now, the injury is behind me. When I start scoring, I'll be decisive, I'll play well, and everything will be fine. That's what I miss, a good game, a goal, an assist, something to really start my season.”
Hazard joined Los Blancos this summer after a seven-year spell with Premier League side Chelsea, where he became a household name across the world.
The 28-year-old Belgian forward has made four appearances so far this season for the Spanish club, but so far hasn’t impressed the Madrid fans, appearing sluggish and unconvincing.
Apollo Heyes
