Real Madrid, Hazard: 'When I start scoring, I'll play well...'

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard discussed his difficult start to the season with the Spanish club today, with the player admitting he needs a goal to get his season started."Honestly, I feel 100% now, the injury is behind me. When I start scoring, I'll be decisive, I'll play well, and everything will be fine. That's what I miss, a good game, a goal, an assist, something to really start my season.”Hazard joined Los Blancos this summer after a seven-year spell with Premier League side Chelsea, where he became a household name across the world.The 28-year-old Belgian forward has made four appearances so far this season for the Spanish club, but so far hasn’t impressed the Madrid fans, appearing sluggish and unconvincing.Apollo Heyes