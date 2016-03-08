Real Madrid have uploaded a video of Luka Modric in training to indicate that their midfielder is staying despite all the rumours linking him to Inter Milan.Lots of news outlets linked Modric with a move to Inter Milan this summer, even the Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti mentioned it is a dream he'd wish would come true.Yesterday Los Blancos also posted a picture of the player to assure their fans he is staying with Real Madrid for the coming season.Watch here the video of Modric training with Real Madrid