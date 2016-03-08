Real Madrid hint at Modric stay amid Inter rumours
08 August at 16:40Real Madrid have uploaded a video of Luka Modric in training to indicate that their midfielder is staying despite all the rumours linking him to Inter Milan.
Lots of news outlets linked Modric with a move to Inter Milan this summer, even the Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti mentioned it is a dream he'd wish would come true.
Yesterday Los Blancos also posted a picture of the player to assure their fans he is staying with Real Madrid for the coming season.
Watch here the video of Modric training with Real Madrid
¡@lukamodric10 ha comenzado su pretemporada! #RMCity pic.twitter.com/fKTF5ujDT5— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) 8 augusti 2018
