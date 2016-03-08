Real Madrid hold preliminary talks with Juventus target Ndombele
29 April at 18:00Real Madrid are attempting to steal a march on Juventus in the pursuit of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. As reported by AS, representatives of the player and Real Madrid have established initial contact. Zinedine Zidane has earmarked the Frenchman as the man to breathe new life into Madrid’s ailing midfield, and has sent a team of representatives to meet with Ndombele’s agent in Madrid. According to AS the meeting was deemed a success by both parties. Zidane wants to sign Ndombele in the summer and the club are said to not want to snub the French coach by not following through on his demands.
Juventus are also in the hunt for the Frenchman, who made his international debut this season, as they look to strengthen the midfield that is deemed to have let them down this season. However with interest from two European giants and taking into account Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas legendary negotiating skills, it is expected that the Frenchman, whose contract runs till 2023, will not come cheap.
