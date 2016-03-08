Real Madrid immediately forgets Ronaldo: 'I would have sold it 2 years ago'
17 July at 17:40"The players pass, the company's history remains, and Real Madrid has always been the best club in the world , long before Cristiano Ronaldo was born,” that has been the general consensus amongst the fans of Real Madrid from Plaza Mayor to the Retiro Park. The chorous is unanimous.
Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid after spending nine seasons with the European champions, having initially joined them from the English Premier League club Manchester United in 2009. The Portuguese professional player joined Juventus in the summer transfer window and signed a four year deal with the Old Lady.
Some of the fans are questioning Real Madrid as to why they did not sell the 33 year old two years ago, while a few fans acknowledged that Cristiano Ronaldo was the important player that helped Real Madrid win four Champions League trophies in the last five years.
Either way, fans believe that Real Madrid will move forward, even without Cristiano Ronaldo.
CLICK HERE TO READ SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments