Real Madrid in difficulty without Ronaldo: the numbers

After bouncing back from the European Super Cup loss against Atletico, Real Madrid started off the season in an excellent manner. However, now the team led by Julen Lopetegui is beginning to stall.



The Los Blancos have only scored 2 goals in their last 4 La Liga matches. This tally resulted in one victory, two draws and a defeat.



Only against Espanyol Real Madrid prevailed, while Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao both managed to hold a draw against the European champions. Moreover, last Wednesday, the team suffered a bad 0-3 loss away against Sevilla.



It is evident that after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Real is struggling to find continuity in terms of goal scoring, which was once again seen yesterday in the derby at the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, the Portuguese superstar was decisive with two assists in Juventus' Serie A clash against Napoli.



Real Madrid's next fixture in the La Liga will be away against Alaves, but they will also look to bounce back in the mid-week Champions League clash in Moscow against CSKA.