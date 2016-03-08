Real Madrid, injured Hazard should be fit for El Clasico next month
27 November at 17:00Real Madrid star Eden Hazard limped off the pitch in the Spanish side’s 2-2 draw against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League last night, but he should be available for El Clasico against Barcelona late next month, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 28-year-old Belgian forward appeared in extreme discomfort in yesterday’s game and was substituted off the pitch in the 69th minute, limping as he walked to the bench. Medical examinations this morning have shown that Hazard has suffered a contusion on the outside of his right leg, an injury that will see him side-lined for at least ten days.
However, Los Blancos aren’t too worried, the report continues, as he should be fit in time for their league clash against Barcelona, currently scheduled for the 18th December. The games that Hazard is likely to miss include an away trip to Alavés and a home game against Espanyol.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments