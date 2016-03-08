Real Madrid join Barcelona & Man United in race for Inter star
25 October at 14:00Milan Skriniar is continuing in his great performances from last season, when he surprised Serie A with his solidity at the back, and keeps attracting the attention of the best European clubs, while Inter are attempting to extend the defender's contract, so far unsuccessfully.
According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are also interested in Skriniar, with Barcelona and Manchester United already previously being linked to the Slovakian international.
Various reports have already indicated that the price necessary to make the Nerazzurri sell Skriniar will be the one Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk - about 75 million euros.
Skriniar has been an integral part of Inter this season and has started in 7 full Serie A matches as well as all three group stage matches in the Champions League for his team.
The player is also a regular for the Slovakian national team, collecting 21 appearances since making his debut for his country in May 2016.
Go to comments