Real Madrid are planning a huge €150 million swoop for three European stars,

The Liga side is interested in the Mexican star, who scored 19 goals in all competitions last season for PSV Eindhoven.

The Madridistas are interested in replacing Karim Benzema, and want someone who could be world class. Lozano scored against Germany during the World Cup, and played so well that he attracted attention from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United.

Don Balon claim that the 23-year-old could leave Holland for a reasonable price.

The other two players on Real Madrid’s list are Marcos Alonso, who has long been a target of theirs, as well as Adrien Rabiot, who is seen as an alternative for Dani Ceballos.

The latter was supposed to replace the outgoing Marcelo Kovacic, but is now seen as someone who is struggling in that deep role.