Real Madrid join race for Juve and Barca target de Ligt

Real Madrid have entered the race for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.



The Real Madrid is not satisfied with the arrival from of Eder Militao, because the future of Sergio Ramos is in certain so the capital club are looking to strengthen further defensive department.



According to Mundo Deportivo, the blancos have entered the race for the central defender from Ajax Matthijs de Ligt, who is already followed by Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Bayern Monaco, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United.



de ligt, Ajax captain, has been a revelation this season and helped guide his side to a Champions League semi-final, defeating Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.



