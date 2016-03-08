Real Madrid join race for Liverpool and Juventus target
07 October at 16:45Aaron Ramsey's contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of the season and it does not seem that the English club will be able to agree on terms with the Welsh midfielder, with many clubs lurking around the corner with great attention.
According to British media, Ramsey has indeed decided to leave Arsenal after his contract expires and a surprise suitor has arisen in Real Madrid. The player had been previously linked to moves to Liverpool, Juventus or Milan.
Ramsey joined Arsenal in 2008 from Cardiff and has ever since collected 340 appearances for the club, scoring 60 goals and assisting the same amount. This season, so far, the Welshman has recorded 1 goal and 3 assists in 8 Premier League matches.
The 27-year-old is also a regular for the Welsh national team, collecting 55 caps and 14 goals for the country since his debut in 2008.
