Real Madrid are set to provide stiff competition to Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian target Juan Fernando Quintero this summer.Quintero has impressed in the ongoing FIFA World Cup for Jose Pekerman's Colombia and has featured in all three of the country's games in the group-stages. The Porto star was loaned out to River Plate and made only 13 league appearances last season, scoring once and assisting twice.AS Report that Real Madrid have joined the chase for Quintero, who is being seen as a target by English giants Tottenham Hotspur too.Wolverhampton Wanderers too have expressed interest in the player.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)