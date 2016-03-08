Real Madrid, Kroos: 'The sale of Ronaldo to Juve made everyone happy'

26 June at 13:30
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos spoke to Sport Bild about the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo which took place last summer, with the Portuguese striker joining Juventus.
 
"It would be strange if you don't feel the lack of someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, who has decided so many matches with his goals, but his transfer made everyone happy. He wanted a new experience and Real Madrid earned a lot of money," he concluded.
 

