Real Madrid lead the race to sign N'Golo Kante
23 June at 17:55Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer.
Kante joined Chelsea in the summer of 2016 from the then Premier League Champions Leicester City for a fee in the region of 32 million pounds. Since then, Kante has become a very important player for Chelsea and played a decisive role in handing them the title in the 2016-17 campaign under Antonio Conte.
French outlet Le Parisien say that Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Kante this summer.
Juventus have already drawn links with the Frenchman, who has started both of France's games in the World Cup group stages.
Massimiliano Allegri really likes Kante and he too could look to bring the player to Turin this summer. The player has already been offered to Juventus in the last few days.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
