Real Madrid legend says no to Conte

Antonio Conte, former manager of the Italian national team, is shown from many sources as the name in pole position to replace Lopetegui after the ugly defeat suffered in the Clasico against Barcelona. However, Jorge Valdano, first striker then manager and then general director and sports director of Real Madrid until 2011 doesn’t think that Conte could be the right man to relaunch the Blancos ambitions. Indeed, speaking as a guest of the radio program 'El Transistor', Valdano has told: "Roberto Martinez for me would be a better idea for the Real's bench. I think he would adapt himself better to the squad: Conte has great international prestige, but I repeat: for me Martinez would fit better, but it will not be easy, this Real has no goal specialists”.

(As, Calciomercato)

Emanuele Giulianelli