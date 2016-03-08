The French Coach announced his retirement yesterday after less than three seasons at the helm, in which he managed to take home as many Champions League trophies.

The former Juventus playmaker won nearly 70% of his games with the Merengues, while also taking home a Spanish Liga title, a Supercup, two European Supercups and as many Club World Cup titles.

Speaking to Marca after the Frenchman left, both Raul and Xabi Alonso claimed that the former Coach “deserved respect.”

"You have to respect Zidane's decision because if anyone has earned the respect of everyone, then it is him," they said.

Many view the French star’s decision to leave as preparing a move to Les Bleus, while others argue that it was a way of rebelling against Florentino Perez’s running of the club.

Zidane is, incidentally, the first manager not to be sacked by Perez in the latter’s two stints at the Bernabeu.